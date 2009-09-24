Island crime takes a breather

Police made no arrests and there were no tickets issued during the past week. Two accidents were reported.

Ida Fanzoni of Cocoa, Florida was driving on South Ferry Road on September 18 when she hit a deer, causing minor damage to the front bumper of her vehicle. Police had to put the deer down.

On September 21, Vinette M. Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island told police that Kim Da Hee of Shelter Island was backing out of a space at the Center post office when she pulled forward, hitting the rear hitch of Ms. Olinkiewicz’s vehicle. Both vehicles had minor scratches.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 15, police responded to an anonymous report of criminal mischief at the FIT Center tennis courts, where a bolt cutter had been used on a gate chain. The lock is being replaced.

Police were informed on September 15 that a small boy was riding his bicycle dangerously close to traffic in the Center. Police spoke to the boy’s parent.

On September 16 the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a Center home where the resident had reported a strong odor in the kitchen. The SIFD determined the cause was a malfunctioning dimmer switch. There was no heat in the walls and no sign of fire.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the West Neck area on September 16; a second case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on the same day.

A caller reported on September 16 that a small sailboat moored off Silver Beach had a loose canvas cover. There was no access to the boat due to high winds but a marine unit was assigned to follow up.

Also on the 16th, two dogs were reported at large on St. Mary’s Road. Police located the owner who was advised about the town code about dogs off leash.

On September 17, a caller reported that a Grady White had broken away from its mooring and was stuck under Second Bridge. A marine unit moved the boat to a town dock and the owner was notified.

Police responded to a medical alert at a Silver Beach residence on September 18; there was no problem.

On September 18 police followed up on a possible case of trespass called in anonymously. No criminal activity was noted.

A resident reported a dog at large in a Center yard on September 18. The dog warden was notified; the dog was placed in the town impound and returned to the owner the next day.

Just before 2 a.m. on September 19, a caller told police about receiving several calls about excessive noise from one of the rooms at the Dering Harbor Inn. The occupants had been asked to keep the noise to a minimum but had not done so. Police responded and told the occupants to keep the noise down or they would be asked to leave.

The Highway Department was notified about a dead deer on a beach in Silver Beach on September 19.

While on patrol on the 19th, a police officer noticed that the canvas cover on a boat had blown half off; the caretaker of the property was advised.

Police assisted Southold Police on September 19 with fireworks detail on a barge in the harbor off Greenport.

A driver on the Noyack side of the South Ferry dock told police on September 20 that she opened her car door, hitting a passing bicyclist who suffered some scrapes as a result. Southampton police were notified.

On September 21, police interceded in a dispute between two youths.

A domestic dispute was reported to police on September 21.

According to a caller, the suspected driver of an ATV on a Center roadway was threatened by a person who was subsequently advised by police to report any ATV activity directly to the police. The actual driver of the ATV was advised not to operate on the roadway.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 15, 16, 18 and 19.