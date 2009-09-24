Indians’ wins grow to a 3-game streak

Over the past week, both the varsity and JV volleyball teams have faced and defeated two opponents: Greenport and the Stony Brook school.

The varsity home opener against Greenport on September 16 was won handily 25-12, 25-13 25-18. All 10 players saw significant time on the court and contributed to the win.

The contest at Stony Brook on September 21 was a far more difficult victory: the five-set match took over two hours to play, with the teams battling back and forth to a 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-12 and 25-22 SI victory over the defensive-minded and very determined Bears. The wins bring the team’s record to 3-0 in league play.

The junior varsity squad is quickly learning the finer details of volleyball. Their 25-14, 25-21, 19-25 victory over a stronger than expected Greenport squad was a great boost to their confidence. Following the marathon varsity win over Stony Brook, the JV also had to go to a third deciding game. Improved serving and scrappy defense allowed them to capture a 25-20, 18-25, 25-17 win. The JV improved to a 2-1 record.

The next match is a home game scheduled for today, Thursday, September 24 against perennial league leader Center Moriches. Varsity plays at 4:30 p.m., followed by JV at approximately 6:15 p.m.