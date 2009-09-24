Indians breaking even on the fairways

The Shelter Island boys golf team picked up its second win on September 21 against Greenport/Southold.

On September 10 the varsity golf team played its first match of the year, against Hampton Bays at Long Island National Golf Club in Riverhead, New York. The weather conditions were not favorable for golf. The winds were blowing about 35-40 mph and it was cold. Connor Press shot an impressive 39 for the Baymen to lead their team to a 9-0 victory.

Our next match was a non-league match against East Hampton at our home course, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, on September 14. Jay Card won and TJ Dalton halved his match. East Hampton 7 1/2 and and Shelter Island 1 1/2.

We had a beautiful day for golf on September 15. Riverhead came here to play us. There were three very close matches. The two number one players had a great match. Jay was one stroke ahead on the 9th tee. He knocked it on and two-putted for the win shooting a 36, one over par. Hunter Starzee also played well and finished strong to hold on to a one-stroke lead and victory. Spencer Gibbs got nipped by one stroke. Dalton played a smart match and won by 8 strokes. At the end of the day the team had won five of the six matches and recorded its first victory over Riverhead, 8-1.

The Greenport/Southold team came to play on September 21. Card, Dalton and Hunter Starzee won their matches. Gibbs, Zach Starzee and Myles Clark all lost close matches. The score was tied, 3 points each, with the win dependent on total team scores. After throwing out the high scores for each team, we recorded our second win, by 5 strokes.

I see progress with the exhibition players. Tom Card, our 7th grader, has shot a 48; Riley Willumsen has taken 10 strokes off his scores; and Matt Dunning halved his match Monday.