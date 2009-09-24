To the Editor:

I don’t like this new fishing license thing. I understand the state trying to get information regarding the number of anglers that use our waters, but since they, we, are double-digit billions in the hole financially, starting a new licensing scheme that charges less money than it costs to run and yields data that is only marginally useful, if at all, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. It also seems outrageous that one of the great joys for many in this region, the experience of making cast after cast in the vain hope of catching something, should be subjected to such pointless regulation.

Regulation — its sole purpose is to remove the spontaneity from life. On the highways, or anywhere lasting damage can occur as a result of that spontaneity, it’s a perfectly sensible approach, but when there is no safety issue, and a dubious benefit to the society at large, it’s hard to justify the loss of liberty. Once again, an activity that has been, and should remain, perfectly acceptable, perfectly legal for our entire history, many generations, is going to be rendered illegal to engage in without saying “may I?” When will it end? When people finally decide to stand together to stop it.

I’d need to know more about what the state thinks it will learn from the data, but for now I’d want to join the fight against it.

PAUL SHEPHERD

Shelter Island

To the Editor:

Could somebody please tell me the difference between real estate signs and political candidate signs?

JOHN W. HALLMAN

Shelter Island

To the Editor:

Our Superintendent of Highways, Mark Ketcham, and his opponent, Jay Card, both presented their respective credentials in the September 10 issue of the Reporter.

Mark Ketcham speaks of his 28 years of service in highway and public works here on the Island, including 8 years as superintendent, his specific skills and training, and his broad experience in this position.

Mr. Card speaks of his mid-life epiphany. He woke up this year and discovered his mission based on his “various life experience.”

Now Mr. Card is a very nice neighbor with a history of serving our community as a member of our police department, from which, I understand, he retired and is now receiving his regular pension. His experience since retirement is in landscaping and tennis court construction and maintenance. This is Mr. Card’s second source of income.

Why should we “dump” Mark Ketcham, our longtime and excellent and hard-working superintendent, who has devoted full-time to the Island, its roads and public works, solving its problems over the last 28 years?

If Mr. Card has a dream, perhaps he should begin with a lower level job at the Highway Department, since he says, “If you’re looking for a candidate to operate machinery, I am not your man.”

In my opinion, what is really driving Mr. Card’s candidacy is partisan politics. I am a registered Democrat and have been so all my life, but I do not believe that our highways and public works should be the place for partisan politics.

Why do I say that? Shelter Island is different. We have always put public interest before political interest. The contrast is clear. Mark Ketcham is experienced, skilled, industrious, energetic and honest. He knows this job and these functions. He has been put to the test, and he has come through with high marks. Why would we change?

BERNARD JACOB

Hay Beach

To the Editor:

It is with regret that I feel obliged to report what I consider to be the demise of what once was a quaint, friendly island, and the emergence of what has become a too exclusive and mercenary one.

As someone who has been coming here since World War II and has six ancestors, including my grandmother, buried in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery, I find it offensive that I can’t even obtain a daily parking permit and enjoy a day at the beach where I learned to swim, unless I wish to forfeit a $100 fine for the privilege of parking my car! Bring back Louis’ Beach!

JOSEPH DOWNEY

Williston Park

To the Editor:

I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported my endeavor for the Middle School English Language Arts position. It was comforting to know that I had so many people believe in me and the vision I had for our school. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Unless you try to do something beyond what you have already mastered, you will never grow.” I am determined to keep growing. Thank you again for all of your support!

JENNIFER RYLOTT

Shelter Island