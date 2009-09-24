Champions mix it up at Gardiner’s Bay

Things have really slowed down at the club the past couple of weeks. The weather has been superb and outside of green aeration, the golf course has also been in great condition. To me, there is nothing better than a crystal clear, 70-degree day to be on the golf course.

This past weekend we featured the Mixed Twosome Championship on Sunday afternoon. All year we have 9-hole mixed twosomes and at the end of the year we have the 18-hole championship. In this event the members are allowed to pick the people they want to play with and their partners.

Christina Nemeth and Colin MacIntosh wisely chose a winning team for the overall gross prize. In this Pinehurst format, the duo fired a 40-45 to capture first prize with an 85. Outside of the few times they tried to give it back, these two played some excellent golf. They were handing it back as they triple-bogied holes 5 and 17 and double-bogied the 9th, 14th and 15th.

Also playing very solid golf were Pat and Roy Bumsted and Judy and Jim Bennett who finished in second place in the gross division just two shots back with 87s. Both teams had solid rounds of 43-44 for 87 but Gardiner’s Bay always matches cards to get a winner. Cards are matched starting on the back nine and if those nine result in a tie, we move on to the last six holes. This is where the Bumsteds took second place in the gross division. On a side note, they also had a net 66 to take second place in the net division but only one prize is allowed per team.

Melina and Marc Wein are making a name for themselves this year with some fine golf. This weekend was no different, as the Weins easily won the net event by 3 shots with a 63. In this fine round they were penalized 2 shots for hitting a wrong ball on the 6th hole. This was a first-time win for the Weins. Taking the runner-up spot were two people who are familiar with taking first place in our events, Nancy and Ken Ivers. The Iverses fired a 66.

The Monday Mens group is still holding together and familiar names are still popping up on top of the scoreboard. Names like Jack Gruber, who was 6 points over his quota and good enough to take first place individual honors.

Gruber was also on the winning team that was a total of 13 over quota and consisted of himself, John Quigley, Jim Gibbs and Sid “the Iron Man” Beckwith. The mighty Beckwith has now shot his age or better 460 times and I promised him a party when he hits 500, so be ready.

We were proud of our club champion Jay Sessa this week as he made it to the finals of the club championship at the Cherry Valley Club in Garden City. In the 36-hole final, Sessa lost 3 and 2. Holding a plus 1 handicap, the 53-year-old Sessa is playing some of the best golf of his life ever since he became a senior. Great finish, Jay!

The ladies from Laurel Links came over to Gardiner’s Bay last Tuesday morning and played a match with our ladies. They played in groups of four with two from Laurel Links and two from GBCC. Scoring, in a best of four format, was unbelievable with two teams tying with 15 under par, 55s.

In a match of cards, the winning team with 55 was Patti Bumsted, Julie O’Connor, Dolores Joyce and Judy McDermott. Finishing in the second spot with 55 was Christina Nemeth, Veronica Clements, Jean Pettibone and Chris Talbot. Taking third spot was Nancy Ivers, Anne Licursi, Betty Fogarty and Jane Babinski.

Closest to the pin on the 4th was Judy McDermott; the 7th, Veronica Clements; the 9th, Patti Bumsted; and the 11th, Dolores Joyce.

Don’t forget to sign up for the final event of the season, the 48th Bob DeStefano Open on Saturday, October 3. This will be the penultimate BDO and it promises to be a good one. Hope to see you there!