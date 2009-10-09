Bring it on: School sports begin

Phillip McEnroe is one of 15 seniors anchoring the Porters varsity football team.

Sports season is underway, and the school’s two all-Island sports teams are ready for a successful fall. Both the varsity golf and the girls volleyball teams are young, but hold promise. High school athletes are also heading off-Island to play key roles in combined teams on the North Fork.

VOLLEYBALL

This year’s volleyball team consists of about the same number of players as last year: approximately 18 divided between junior varsity and varsity. After six senior players graduated last spring, the varsity team is left with younger talent. But that’s not to say less experienced players have low hopes for success. With some of last year’s undefeated JV team players moving up to varsity, the team’s success depends in part on how those players mature, says varsity coach Cindy Belt.

Claire Read and Shelby Willumsen, who set for the team last year, are two seniors expected to help show the new girls the ropes. “We’ve got very good senior leadership right on the court,” said Belt. “I’m quite optimistic that we’ll do very well.”

The JV team had an influx of six freshmen, with only one previous JV player returning. Another newcomer, Karen Gibbs, is excited for her first year coaching JV after coaching three years at the junior high level.

The teams’ first matches will be at McGann-Mercy on September 14 — varsity starts at 4 p.m. and JV at 5:45. The first home games will be Wednesday, September 16, beginning with varsity at 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

The high school golf team is similarly a young group, with plenty of talent ready to grow over the years. Coach Jay Card is expecting around 15 or 16 kids, including both the varsity team and an informal junior varsity group.

Last year the team won two matches, which is two more than the team had won in a number of years. Promising players like 10th grader Jay Card and 8th grader Spencer Gibbs encourage hopes that the team will have a strong future.

The season holds 15 matches throughout the season: 12 regular season matches and three scrimmages. The first match is away against Hampton Bays on September 10 at 3:30 p.m. The team plays its first match on the Gardiner’s Bay home course at 3:30 p.m. on September 15.

FIELD HOCKEY

Last year the Greenport/Southold/Shelter Island Clippers field hockey team proved it could compete with other local teams. Now, after an encouraging summer league season, Coach Todd Gulluscio, a Shelter Islander, is optimistic his team is ready to take the next step forward.

“Our goal is to win,” he said. “Last year we proved we can be competitive. This season we need to press harder. We’ve proven we can be competitive this summer, too. These kids are gung-ho and ready to play.”

The Clippers (5-12) are led by senior captains Liz Lieblein and Rebecca Jensen. Lieblein, a center forward, made all-division last year. Gulluscio called her “a great leader.”

Gulluscio is excited about the team’s newcomers, which include several Shelter Island students: sophomore midfielder Megan Mundy, freshman midfielder Corinne Mahoney, and junior forward Kristie Moschetta.

“We’ve got an athletic group, and as we gain experience, we will get better and better,” he added. “If everything clicks right, we’ll have a pretty good year. We’re excited that things are starting to blossom.” The first few games are away but the team will play at home in Greenport on September 24 at 4 p.m.

VARSITY TENNIS

The Southold/Greenport/Shelter Island Clippers (4-8) are continuing to rebuild their girls’ tennis program. Despite losing half of last season’s starters to graduation, Clippers Coach Allison Krupski has a group of returning veterans in seniors Katie Siller, Jessica Orlando, Chelsea Quinn and Jenna Babcock to provide stability and leadership.

Siller and Clara Tophoff-Schmidt, a junior transfer student from Germany, will battle it out for the top singles spot. Orlando will also play singles. Quinn and Babcock will play first doubles.

“Our seniors have a lot of heart,” Krupski said. “They will serve as mentors for our very young team.”

“We’re in the rebuilding process,” she added. “We need to get back to basics and work on controlling our ground strokes, moving our feet, reading the ball and moving to it faster. We’re working on our focus and working together as a team.”

The girls compete in Center Moriches tomorrow, September 11, and at home at the Peconic Town Courts in Southold at 4:30 p.m. on September 14.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Jim Anderson’s first year as the Porters’ varsity football coach was not an easy one. The Porters lost their last seven games and finished with a 1-8 record. Finishing among the top eight in the division would send the Porters to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Anderson believes his team can do that, having learned from its mistakes of last year.

The Porters have two all-division players to help in that regard: Sean Heaney and Dan Letteriello. Heaney plays running back and Letteriello plays quarterback and linebacker. They are among the eight returning senior starters that also include tight end/linebacker Nick Cosgrove, running back/linebacker Matt Grzesik, tight end/cornerback Mike Mundy, lineman Phil McEnroe, running back/cornerback Aidan Fogarty and running back/defensive lineman Antoine Hunter. Nick Kestler, a lineman who missed 14 games over the past two years to injuries to his left ankle, is back for his senior season.

“With 15 seniors who have been playing together for a while, that’s invaluable,” said Anderson.

The Porters play their season opener at home tomorrow night, September 11, at 7 p.m.