50 YEARS AGO

Expansion costs prompt negotiations

The heavy cost of bringing electricity to three widely separated and growing areas of Shelter Island within the next few years is reportedly the prime reason behind negotiations now under way, which may lead to the sale of the Shelter Island Light and Power Company to the Long Island Lighting Company. SEPTEMBER 26, 1959

25 YEARS AGO

Heavy hay fever season hits Island

The month of September brings many changes; the start of a new school year, another scallop season, cooler weather and atCHOO hay fever. This reporter is one of many who experience discomfort from heavy amounts of pollen in the air, so I contacted Island doctors Edgar Grunwaldt and Peter Kelt to see how other hay fever sufferers were faring. The ragweed is especially heavy this season because there was so much rain over the summer. On a nice clear breezy day, the air is full of pollen, Dr. Grunwald said. SEPTEMBER 27, 1984

10 YEARS AGO

Beach bash benefits baymen

It was billed as a beach bash but had the flavor of an old-fashioned block party as nearly 300 people gathered on Saturday evening at Wades Beach to eat, dance and say a final goodbye to the last summer season with a 19 in front of it. SEPTEMBER 23, 1999