Amost deer-proof spring bulbs to plant now

There was not enough room in the last column for a “Tip of the week.” If there had been I would have commented briefly on bulb buying strategy. Unless you’re an enthusiast, and there are many members of the American Daffodil Society for example, the fact that a given hybrid is “new” is probably not too relevant. But you should bear in mind that this dramatically affects cost. Checking the John Scheepers, Inc. catalog, Muscari Armeniacum bulbs, the original of the species, cost 17 cents each. Valerie Finnis, light blue and consequently fancier, is 33 cents each. Dark Eyes, a relatively new hybrid with a white edge, is 77 cents and the brand new Pink Sunrise, and yes, it is pink, is 87 cents. This variation in price, from the old established to the latest variety, holds true across the board.

To continue this week with relatively deer-proof bulbs, here are a few more. If you’ve never grown hyacinthoides, give them a try. They’re like hyacinths, but loosely structured, several stems, slightly arching, 12 to 15 inches tall. They do well in any degree of sun or shade and should be planted in groups, even “drifts.” They come in pink, shades of blue, and white. Alternate names for Hyacinthoides Hispanica are Spanish blue bells or Scilla Hispanica. They bloom in May rather than April, another advantage; bulbs that bloom in April or even earlier, galanthus, chionodoxa, eranthis and the earliest of the daffodils for example, often end up as deer food. My galanthus were pulled out by the roots the first year they were planted.

Alliums are one of the easiest deer-resistant plants to grow. They come in an almost endless variety of shapes, sizes, heights and colors; different varieties bloom from May to August and they naturalize or spread easily. Because they’re members of the garlic family, sometimes referred to as “ornamental onions,” most animals find the taste unpleasant. Alliums do best in full sun, with good drainage and sufficient moisture. Allium Cowanii, 24 inches tall, blooms in May with 3-inch clusters of bright white flowers; Allium cernum, at 8 inches high, blooms in June, and is light pink with pendant, bell-shaped flowers. Allium moly ‘Jeannine’, billed as an improved selection of Allium moly, blooms in late May and is 14 inches tall. The flowers are star-shaped and bright yellow. My favorite is Allium Persica, a tall tower of purple bells. It’s newly available in white, but quite expensive — one bulb is $9.75, while the older purple ones in the John Scheeper’s catalog are only $4. For some reason, most catalogs advise planting these bulbs immediately on receipt; second homeowners take note.

Although not a bulb but a perennial, the close-to-deer-proof Lily-of-the-Valley plants can also be planted in fall and so are included here. Although the flowers look delicate (“White choral bells upon a silver stalk”), this is a really hardy, shade-loving plant. It will grow in the deep shade of large trees and shrubs and isn’t particular about soil. Some catalogs describe it as “invasive” when planted in woodlands. I can’t think of a nicer “invasion.” It spreads quickly by rhizomes and works well as a ground cover. The rhizomes or “pips,” however, should only be planted in the spring.

Tip of the week: When bulbs “don’t come up,” it’s often because they were eaten the previous fall by small hungry types, squirrels and their relations. If you spray the bulbs, before planting, with any kind of animal repellent, then let them dry, they should be safe from predators.